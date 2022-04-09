Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Cut by Analyst

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yamaha Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of YAMHF stock opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

