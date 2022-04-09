Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Raised by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Wendy’s by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 209,036 shares during the period. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

