Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Synchrony Financial Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synchrony Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

SYF opened at $36.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

