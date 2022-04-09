Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst C. Mcgratty now expects that the bank will earn $4.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.97. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

SBNY opened at $266.48 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Signature Bank by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

