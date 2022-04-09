Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

