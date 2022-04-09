Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

LNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

Lincoln National stock opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 27.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

