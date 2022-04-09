Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LAZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.57. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.52. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $60,393,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,978,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 736,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,399,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,944,000 after acquiring an additional 307,321 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

