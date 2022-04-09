PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.82.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

