Purple Innovation, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.63. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 97.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,797,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550 over the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.