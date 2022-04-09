Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) PT Lowered to C$0.70 at Desjardins

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LRTNF. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Gold Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

