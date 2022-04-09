Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 11th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Pure Cycle has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCYO shares. TheStreet downgraded Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 262.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

