Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($147.25) target price on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €110.03 ($120.91).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €75.44 ($82.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($126.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €81.00 and its 200 day moving average is €95.37. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.