PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of PRS REIT (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.25) price target on the stock.

Shares of PRSR stock opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £625.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 104.37. PRS REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 87.75 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 113.80 ($1.49). The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

