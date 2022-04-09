PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) Trading Up 0.3%

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 300,337 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 687% from the average daily volume of 38,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTIC. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 638.6% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 99,851 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 16.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 38,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II by 55.0% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 774,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,050 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.