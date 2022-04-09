Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $60,386.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

