Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $10,009,000. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 97,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 44,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

