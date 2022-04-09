Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

PRIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

PRIM stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 18.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Primoris Services by 42.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 115.3% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

