Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) & Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Head-To-Head Review

Primo Water and Zevia PBC are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and Zevia PBC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.10 -$3.20 million ($0.02) -711.00 Zevia PBC $138.17 million 1.99 -$45.99 million N/A N/A

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Zevia PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and Zevia PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -0.15% 5.33% 1.94% Zevia PBC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and Zevia PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Zevia PBC 0 3 5 0 2.63

Zevia PBC has a consensus target price of $14.19, indicating a potential upside of 233.04%. Given Zevia PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zevia PBC is more favorable than Primo Water.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Zevia PBC shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Primo Water beats Zevia PBC on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, RenÃ¼, Water Event Pure Water Solutions, Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands. It provides its services to residential customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and regional and national corporations and retailers. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels. It provides its products under the Zevia brand name. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Encino, California.

