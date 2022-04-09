Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

