Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $0.80. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 488,832 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $52.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Predictive Oncology ( NASDAQ:POAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 1,383.39%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Analysts expect that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 56.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 235,127 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

