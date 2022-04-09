PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,152. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,588,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

