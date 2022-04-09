PowerPool (CVP) Reaches Market Cap of $30.23 Million

PowerPool (CVP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. PowerPool has a total market cap of $30.23 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001972 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.



PowerPool Profile

PowerPool (CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,062,722 coins. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

