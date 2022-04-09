Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRCH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Porch Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Porch Group by 395.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Porch Group by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

