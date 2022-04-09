Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Porch Group posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Shares of PRCH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Porch Group by 395.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Porch Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,739,000 after buying an additional 395,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Porch Group by 85.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

