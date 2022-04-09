Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pola Orbis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PORBF opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. Pola Orbis has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

