PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.94. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.