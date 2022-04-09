Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.18 and last traded at $19.95. 37,831 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,954,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Playtika in the 4th quarter valued at $9,109,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Playtika by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Playtika by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Playtika by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $8,602,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

