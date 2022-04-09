Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 13th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2175 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

