PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Lowered to $86.00 at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JMP Securities from $98.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

NYSE:PJT opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.91. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in PJT Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

