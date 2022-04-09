Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Hits $341,723.15

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Pizza has a market cap of $341,723.15 and $5.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006887 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.31 or 0.00267558 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00277074 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pizza

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

