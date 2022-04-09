Piper Sandler Lowers Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Price Target to $7.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SKIL. Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Skillsoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Skillsoft has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

