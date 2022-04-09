Piper Sandler Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $76.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Continental Resources stock opened at $63.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

