Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $7.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $10.99. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.79 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.90.

GS stock opened at $321.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.24. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.