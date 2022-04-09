Piper Sandler Downgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Underweight

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE:HLI opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $65.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.48.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 108.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

