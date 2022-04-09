Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DRTS. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Tau Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ DRTS opened at $11.24 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

