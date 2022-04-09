Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $129.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

