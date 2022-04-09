Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The firm has a market cap of $133.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

