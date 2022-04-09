Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $162,042,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after buying an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Target by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after buying an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after buying an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Target by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after buying an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,159 shares of company stock worth $15,333,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Shares of Target stock opened at $233.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.79. The company has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

