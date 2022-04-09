Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $683,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 619.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

