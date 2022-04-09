Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 112 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 0.8% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in ASML by 15.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 3.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 20.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $610.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $558.77 and a one year high of $895.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $648.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.