Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.31.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

