Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $100.40 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $76.07 and a 52-week high of $104.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

