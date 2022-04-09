Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 2,524 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,022 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE stock opened at $129.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.67 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

