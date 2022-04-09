Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $32.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,230. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.13. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

