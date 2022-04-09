Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) PT Lowered to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHNX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.10) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.11).

PHNX opened at GBX 629.80 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 635.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 648.29. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.56%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Lyons acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 686 ($9.00) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($26,540.33). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.46), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($399,493.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

