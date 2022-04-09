Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Cut to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.69) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.10) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 770.83 ($10.11).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 629.80 ($8.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -7.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 635.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 648.29. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 24.80 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.56%.

In other news, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.46), for a total value of £304,614.15 ($399,493.97). Also, insider Kory Sorenson bought 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,230.16). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284.

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.