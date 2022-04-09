Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 146,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 7,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 141,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $311.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

