Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has GBX 140 ($1.84) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petrofac from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petrofac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petrofac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS POFCY opened at $0.72 on Friday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

