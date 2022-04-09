Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,504,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,053,443,000 after purchasing an additional 342,596 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Pentair by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.07.

PNR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

