Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.83.

PAG opened at $93.99 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.63.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

